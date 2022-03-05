Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals.

The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game earlier in the day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Both games will be stream live on the CBC Sports website and app.

Team Adidas jumped out to a quick multi-goal lead thanks to early markers from Americans Elizabeth Bauer and Samantha Donovan.

Team Scotiabank goalie Marlène Boissonnault of Dundee, N.B., seemed to lose track of the puck on both goals, but she bounced back and shut the door the rest of the way.

Team Scotiabank proceeded to take control with six unanswered goals. Gavrilova put her team on the board midway through the first period, and Ottawa's Samantha Cogan tied it up early in the second.

Gavrilova found the net again for the eventual game-winner later in the period. The three-time Russian Olympian scored on a breakaway after stealing the puck at her own blueline to give her team a 3-2 lead.

Amanda Pelkey of the U.S. finished off a beautiful passing play six minutes into the third period for Team Scotiabank's fourth goal, with Canada's Brigette Lacquette collecting an assist on the play.

The Ojibwa from Mallard, Man., became the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada in a Winter Olympics in 2018, and in December she joined Chicago as the 1st Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team.

The commanding lead grew as Gavrilova completed the hat trick with a shorthanded goal with four minutes left, and Pelkey added an empty-netter to close out the game.

Former Capitals players Peter Bondra and Karl Alzner served as special guest coaches for Team Adidas and Team Scotiabank, respectively.

The winner of Sunday's final will take home the fourth weekend prize pot of this PWHPA season, following showcases in Toronto, Truro, N.S., and Ottawa. Team Sonnet punched a ticket to the final with a 4-3 win over Team Bauer in Friday's semifinal.

The PWHPA is divided into five training regions in North America: Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Minnesota and Boston.

The event marks the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Dream Gap Tour showcase over the last two seasons, having previously partnered with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Chicago.

The Capitals and PWHPA will also present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches, and the Capitals youth hockey development staff during on- and off-ice sessions.