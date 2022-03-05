Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals.

Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the final will kick off later on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed live on CBC Sports.

Team Sonnet took a two-goal lead in the opening period with goals from Madison Field and Brittany Howard.

Howard added a powerplay goal in the second period before Jacquie Greco made it 4-0 with a powerplay goal of her own later in the period.

Led by a standout 52-save performance from goalie Brittany Ott, Team Bauer nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/b_ott29?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@b_ott29</a> flashes the leather in the <a href="https://twitter.com/BudweiserCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BudweiserCanada</a> Save of the Game - just one of her 5️⃣2️⃣ saves!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PWHPAinDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PWHPAinDC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> <a href="https://t.co/xXjZseRZFj">pic.twitter.com/xXjZseRZFj</a> —@PWHPA

They managed to cut the lead down to two entering the third period after Cat Quirion and Alexa Gruschow found the back of the net. Sarah Lefort then made it a one-goal game with under ten minutes left in the third period, but Team Sonnet was able keep the game from going to overtime.

The champion will take home the fourth weekend prize pot of this PWHPA season, following showcases in Toronto, Truro, N.S., and Ottawa.

WATCH l Team Sonnet edges Team Bauer in Dream Gap Tour semifinal:

Dream Gap Tour Semifinal: Sonnet (Toronto) vs. Bauer (Boston) Duration 2:14:03 Watch Dream Gap Tour semifinal action from Arlington, Virginia. 2:14:03

The PWHPA is divided into five training regions in North America: Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Minnesota and Boston.

The event marks the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Dream Gap Tour showcase over the last two seasons, having previously partnered with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Chicago.

The Capitals and PWHPA will also present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches, and the Capitals youth hockey development staff during on- and off-ice sessions.