Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host Dream Gap Tour event
4 teams to participate in Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Florida
The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February.
Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida.
The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019.
The 100-member PWHPA plays Secret Dream Gap Tour tournaments and games to raise awareness and support for a sustainable women's pro league that offers a living wage and the competitive supports their male counterparts get.
"Partnering with the Tampa Bay Lightning is exciting for multiple reasons," said PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said Monday in a statement.
The women have played showcase tournaments in Montreal, Pittsburgh and Truro, N.S., this season, and held an all-star weekend in Ottawa in December.
Another tournament is scheduled Jan. 21-22 in Owen Sound and Collingwood, Ont.
PWHPA members have not joined the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation, which will double its salary cap next season to $1.5 million US per club.
