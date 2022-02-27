Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final
Winning sides will meet in championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final.
Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto.
Did you miss <a href="https://twitter.com/fortino_laura77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fortino_laura77</a>'s GWG from OT in Game 1 of the Sonnet Showcase? Check it out here!<a href="https://twitter.com/SonnetInsurance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonnetInsurance</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> <a href="https://t.co/m8KgJgSVSg">pic.twitter.com/m8KgJgSVSg</a>—@PWHPA
Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also scored for Minnesota.
In the later game, Ann-Sophie Bettez scored a hat-trick and Rebecca Leslie added a pair to propel Montreal over Boston 7-2. Kristin O'Neill, Sarah Lefort also scored for Montreal.
Montreal and Toronto will meet in the championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. The consolation game between Boston and Minnesota will take place at 1:30 p.m ET.
The Sonnet showcase is the third of four tournaments in the PWHPA's 2021-2022 Secret Dream Gap Tour.
Team Scotiabank (Calgary) won both the Tim Hortons showcase in Truro, N.S., in November and the Kipling showcase in Toronto in December.
The Washington Capitals showcase in Arlington, Va., in March will be the final instalment in the series this season.
