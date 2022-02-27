Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final.

Winning sides will meet in championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Team Sonnet (Toronto) celebrates Laura Fortino's overtime goal that lifted Toronto to a 4-3 win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday in Ottawa in PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase action. (@PWHPA/Twitter)

Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto.

Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also scored for Minnesota.

In the later game, Ann-Sophie Bettez scored a hat-trick and Rebecca Leslie added a pair to propel Montreal over Boston 7-2. Kristin O'Neill, Sarah Lefort also scored for Montreal.

Montreal and Toronto will meet in the championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. The consolation game between Boston and Minnesota will take place at 1:30 p.m ET.

The Sonnet showcase is the third of four tournaments in the PWHPA's 2021-2022 Secret Dream Gap Tour.

Team Scotiabank (Calgary) won both the Tim Hortons showcase in Truro, N.S., in November and the Kipling showcase in Toronto in December.

The Washington Capitals showcase in Arlington, Va., in March will be the final instalment in the series this season.

Comments

