Professional women's Calgary hockey team secures ScotiaBank sponsorship

The Professional Women's Hockey Player's Association has signed a sponsor for its Calgary team.

Team Scotiabank joins Toronto's Team Sonnet as PWHPA teams with a name sponsor.

PWHPA players are centralized in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Minneapolis and Hudson, N.H., training hubs with 25 players per roster.

Brigette Lacquette is part of the group based in Calgary. Other players based elsewhere include fellow Canadian Olympians Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner and Sarah Nurse, as well as American counterparts Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight.

We are proud to announce Scotiabank as the Official Bank of the PWHPA and welcome Team Scotiabank to the fold. We couldn't be more thrilled to create a better future for women together!

Their goal is a league that pays them enough to be full-time professional players with the same competitive, medical and insurance supports the male pros get.

The PWHPA ran a series of showcase tournaments and exhibition games in 2019-20 under the banner of the Dream Gap Tour.