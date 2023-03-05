Sarah Nurse leads Team Adidas past Team Scotiabank at PWHPA Capitals showcase

Canadian star Sarah Nurse had a goal and two assists in leading Team Adidas to a 4-1 victory over Team Scotiabank on Sunday in Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Dream Gap Tour action in Arlington, Va.

Fellow Canadian Laura Stacey contributed a goal and an assist, while Kayla Vespa and Jill Saulnier added the others for Team Adidas. Maddie Rooney made 34 saves.

Nicole Kosta scored the lone marker for Team Scotiabank, while Kristen Campbell stopped 33-of-37 shots.

Stacey's go-ahead winner holds up as Team Adidas defeats Team Scotiabank Duration 0:36 Laura Stacey's second period goal put Team Adidas ahead for good as they defeated Team Scotiabank a 4-1 win in PWHPA action Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Team Harvey's used a three-goal third period to come back and defeat Team Sonnet 3-1.

Canada's Emily Clark, Lee Stecklein and Sophia Shaver scored for Team Harvey's. Genevieve Lacasse made 25 saves.

Hannah Brandt had the lone goal for Team Sonnet in the second period and Erica Howe stopped 31-of-33 shots.

