Sarah Nurse leads Team Adidas past Team Scotiabank at PWHPA Capitals showcase
Team Harvey's uses 3-goal 3rd period to defeat Team Sonnet 3-1
Canadian star Sarah Nurse had a goal and two assists in leading Team Adidas to a 4-1 victory over Team Scotiabank on Sunday in Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Dream Gap Tour action in Arlington, Va.
Fellow Canadian Laura Stacey contributed a goal and an assist, while Kayla Vespa and Jill Saulnier added the others for Team Adidas. Maddie Rooney made 34 saves.
Nicole Kosta scored the lone marker for Team Scotiabank, while Kristen Campbell stopped 33-of-37 shots.
WATCH | Laura Stacey scores for Team Adidas:
Earlier Sunday, Team Harvey's used a three-goal third period to come back and defeat Team Sonnet 3-1.
Hannah Brandt had the lone goal for Team Sonnet in the second period and Erica Howe stopped 31-of-33 shots.
WATCH | Stecklein lifts Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?