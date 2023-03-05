Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Sarah Nurse leads Team Adidas past Team Scotiabank at PWHPA Capitals showcase

Team Adidas picked up a win over Team Scotiabank on Sunday, while Team Harvey's used a three-goal third period to come back and defeat Team Sonnet.

Team Harvey's uses 3-goal 3rd period to defeat Team Sonnet 3-1

The Canadian Press ·
A female Canadian hockey player skates with both hands on her stick.
Hamilton's Sarah Nurse had a goal and two assists as Team Adidas defeated Team Scotiabank 4-1 on Sunday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour Washington Capitals showcase in Arlington, Va. (@PWHPA/Twitter)

Canadian star Sarah Nurse had a goal and two assists in leading Team Adidas to a 4-1 victory over Team Scotiabank on Sunday in Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Dream Gap Tour action in Arlington, Va.

Fellow Canadian Laura Stacey contributed a goal and an assist, while Kayla Vespa and Jill Saulnier added the others for Team Adidas. Maddie Rooney made 34 saves.

Nicole Kosta scored the lone marker for Team Scotiabank, while Kristen Campbell stopped 33-of-37 shots.

WATCH | Laura Stacey scores for Team Adidas:

Stacey's go-ahead winner holds up as Team Adidas defeats Team Scotiabank

3 hours ago
Duration 0:36
Laura Stacey's second period goal put Team Adidas ahead for good as they defeated Team Scotiabank a 4-1 win in PWHPA action Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Team Harvey's used a three-goal third period to come back and defeat Team Sonnet 3-1.

Canada's Emily Clark, Lee Stecklein and Sophia Shaver scored for Team Harvey's. Genevieve Lacasse made 25 saves.

Hannah Brandt had the lone goal for Team Sonnet in the second period and Erica Howe stopped 31-of-33 shots.

WATCH | Stecklein lifts Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet:

Lee Stecklein lifts Team's Harvey's over Team Sonnet

5 hours ago
Duration 0:47
Lee Stecklein's power-play goal in the third period is the game winner as Team's Harvey's rallies for a 3-1 victory over Team Sonnet.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now