Nurse, Vespa lead way as Team Adidas defeats Poulin's Team Harvey's at PWHPA Capitals showcase

Knight scores 2 power-play goals to lift Team Sonnet over Team Scotiabank

The Canadian Press ·
Sarah Nurse of Team Adidas smiles while celebrating with her hands in the air.
Hamilton's Sarah Nurse scored on Saturday as Team Adidas picked up a 3-1 win over Team Harvey's at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Arlington, Va. (@Capitals/Twitter)

Team Adidas and Team Sonnet were winners on Saturday in the four-team Washington Capitals' Professional Women's Hockey Players Association showcase in Arlington, Va.

Team Sonnet defeated Scotiabank 3-2 as Hilary Knight scored two power-play goals, while Claire Thompson netted a single. Hannah Brandt chipped in with two assists in the 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour event.

Nicole Kosta and Natalie Spooner scored for Team Scotiabank, which went 0-for-3 on the power play. Team Sonnet was two-for-three with the man advantage.

Team Sonnet outshot Team Scotiabank 38-37.

WATCH | Knight scores twice as Team Sonnet beats Team Scotiabank: 

Hilary Knight scores twice as Team Sonnet edges Team Scotiabank

3 hours ago
Duration 1:40
Team Sonnet beats Team Scotiabank 3-2 with two goals from Hilary Knight.

Team Adidas defeated Team Harvey's 3-1. Sarah Nurse, Kayla Vespa and Laura Stacey (empty net) scored for the winners.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored for Team Harvey's, who were outshot 29-21.

The event continues on Sunday with Team Sonnet taking on Team Harvey's and Team Adidas facing Team Scotiabank.

WATCH | Vespa lifts Team Adidas over Team Harvey's:

Kayla Vespa lifts Team adidas over Team Harvey's

6 hours ago
Duration 0:43
Team adidas defeats Team Harvey's 3-1 in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour action from Virginia.

PWHPA awards

The PWHPA also announced its award winners on Saturday night for the 2022-23 season.

Kendall Coyne Schofield of Team Adidas won the Humanitarian Award, given to the player in addition to outstanding hockey skills, promotes the sport through community, school or other avenues.

Marie-Philip Poulin of Team Harvey's was named Forward of the Year, while Defender of the Year honours went to Lee Stecklein of Team Harvey's.

Goaltender of the Year is Ann-Renee Desbiens of Team Harvey's, while Coach of the Year is Kori Cheverie of Team Harvey's.

With files from CBC Sports

