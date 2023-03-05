Nurse, Vespa lead way as Team Adidas defeats Poulin's Team Harvey's at PWHPA Capitals showcase
Knight scores 2 power-play goals to lift Team Sonnet over Team Scotiabank
Team Adidas and Team Sonnet were winners on Saturday in the four-team Washington Capitals' Professional Women's Hockey Players Association showcase in Arlington, Va.
Nicole Kosta and Natalie Spooner scored for Team Scotiabank, which went 0-for-3 on the power play. Team Sonnet was two-for-three with the man advantage.
Team Sonnet outshot Team Scotiabank 38-37.
Team Adidas defeated Team Harvey's 3-1. Sarah Nurse, Kayla Vespa and Laura Stacey (empty net) scored for the winners.
Marie-Philip Poulin scored for Team Harvey's, who were outshot 29-21.
The event continues on Sunday with Team Sonnet taking on Team Harvey's and Team Adidas facing Team Scotiabank.
PWHPA awards
The PWHPA also announced its award winners on Saturday night for the 2022-23 season.
Kendall Coyne Schofield of Team Adidas won the Humanitarian Award, given to the player in addition to outstanding hockey skills, promotes the sport through community, school or other avenues.
Marie-Philip Poulin of Team Harvey's was named Forward of the Year, while Defender of the Year honours went to Lee Stecklein of Team Harvey's.
Goaltender of the Year is Ann-Renee Desbiens of Team Harvey's, while Coach of the Year is Kori Cheverie of Team Harvey's.
Our fourth winner this evening is Marie-Philip Poulin. Coming into this weekend, she’s the points leader with 20 points in 16 GP for the first place Team <a href="https://twitter.com/HarveysCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HarveysCanada</a>. <br><br>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/pou29?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pou29</a>! Forward of the Year, presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a>. <a href="https://t.co/OVw6XFjOBl">pic.twitter.com/OVw6XFjOBl</a>—@PWHPA
With files from CBC Sports
