PWHPA partners with OHL to host 4 Dream Gap Tour games
February stops include Peterborough, St. Catharines, Barrie and Kitchener
The Ontario Hockey League and the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association have partnered to host four regular-season Dream Gap Tour games in OHL venues.
The PWHPA Showcase presented by the OHL will feature games Feb. 10 in Peterborough and St. Catharines and Feb. 11 in Barrie and Kitchener.
The PWHPA was formed in 2019 with the goal of creating a sustainable women's hockey league. The organization features four teams comprised of top international players.
More events are planned for the second half of the PWHPA season.
"To be able to play in four great hockey cities in one weekend will be a great experience for our players, our current fans and those who may watch women's hockey for the first time," PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said in a release.
