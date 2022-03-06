Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase
Toronto squad scores 7 goals in 3rd period en route to 10-2 victory
Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals.
Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.
Time to celebrate with a little <a href="https://twitter.com/BottegaGold?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BottegaGold</a> 🍾🍾🍾🍾<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PWHPAinDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PWHPAinDC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Capitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Capitals</a> <a href="https://t.co/20h3aVz9G3">pic.twitter.com/20h3aVz9G3</a>—@PWHPA
Team Sonnet entered the second period with a two-goal lead after outshooting Team Scotiabank 19-9 — setting the tone for the blowout to come. Jess Jones opened the scoring with an amazing between-the-legs goal, while Jenna Dingeldein added the insurance goal.
OH. MY. GOODNESS! Jess Jones with the between the legs goal to put Team <a href="https://twitter.com/SonnetInsurance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonnetInsurance</a> up 1-0 in the first. <br><br>🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/jones22__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jones22__</a> <br>🍏 <a href="https://twitter.com/LorenGabel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LorenGabel</a> <br>🍏 <a href="https://twitter.com/Jesss3ldridge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jesss3ldridge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Capitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Capitals</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PWHPAinDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PWHPAinDC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> <a href="https://t.co/OTXjRIfW5K">pic.twitter.com/OTXjRIfW5K</a>—@PWHPA
Kaitlin Willoughby put Team Scotiabank on the board with a goal early in the second period, but Team Sonnet quickly responded with a goal from Eldridge to make it 3-1.
But the floodgates opened in the final frame when Team Sonnet rolled off seven unanswered goals. Bach scored a pair, while Gabel and Eldridge each added another.
Field scored all three of her goals in the third period — including the final goal with under two minutes left.
With the victory, Team Sonnet takes home the fourth weekend prize pot of this PWHPA season — avenging their loss in the final against Team Scotiabank at the Kipling showcase in Toronto in December. The other two showcases this season were hosted in Truro, N.S., and Ottawa.
WATCH l Field completes hat trick in Toronto's blowout win:
Team Adidas defeats Team Bauer in consolation game
Earlier on Sunday, American Baylee Wellhausen scored two goals in regulation and added another in the shootout to help give Team Adidas (Minnesota) a 4-3 victory over Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game.
This 🔥 shot from <a href="https://twitter.com/bdangless21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bdangless21</a> is the <a href="https://twitter.com/BudweiserCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BudweiserCanada</a> Goal of the Game!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PWHPAinDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PWHPAinDC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> <a href="https://t.co/3mCa8SZmmL">pic.twitter.com/3mCa8SZmmL</a>—@PWHPA
It was a great bounce-back win for Team Adidas after surrendering six unanswered goals while falling 6-2 to Team Scotianbank in Saturday's semifinal.
Team Bauer fell short by just one goal in both games at the tournament, beginning with Friday's 4-3 semifinal loss to Team Sonnet.
Wellhausen struck first in the shootout, but Team Bauer's Cat Quirion responded with a goal of her own. Team Adidas defenceman Mellissa Channell slipped a shot past Terra Lanteigne, and Sydney Scobee made a big save on Team Bauer forward Bailey Larson to seal the victory.
The event marks the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Dream Gap Tour showcase over the last two seasons, having previously partnered with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Chicago.
The Capitals and PWHPA will also present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches, and the Capitals youth hockey development staff during on- and off-ice sessions.
WATCH l Replay of Dream Gap Tour final between Team Sonnet, Team Scotiabank:
