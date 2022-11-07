Poulin shines as Team Harvey's goes undefeated at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro
Roque scores twice to lead Team Sonnet past Team Adidas on final day of event
Team Harvey's won their fourth straight game to close out the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro, N.S.
A breakaway goal from Marie-Philip Poulin highlighted a 5-1 win over Team Scotiabank on Sunday, the third and final day of the PWHPA event. The Canadian national team star scored the overtime winner against Team Adidas on Friday, and added a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over Team Sonnet.
Jamie Lee Rattray, Laura Fortino, Emily Clark and Lee Stecklein also scored for Team Harvey's on Sunday, who haven't lost since Oct. 15 at the Montreal showcase. Ann-Renée Desbiens picked up the win in net.
Rebecca Johnston scored the lone goal for Team Scotiabank, who finished 1-2 in Truro.
WATCH | Poulin scores breakaway beauty:
Abby Roque led Team Sonnet past Team Adidas earlier in the day, scoring twice in a 4-1 win. Roque, who was born in the United States and is also a citizen of the Wahnapitae First Nation in Ontario, also scored in her team's 2-1 loss to Team Scotiabank on Friday.
Team Harvey's and Team Sonnet both earned three points with the regulation victories. Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.
WATCH | Team Sonnet rolls past Team Adidas:
The event is the second of three stops this season, with an event to follow in Pittsburgh (Nov. 25-27). The PWHPA season kicked off last month with a showcase in Montreal. Each stop includes all four PWHPA teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.
The season closes with an all-star event on Dec. 11 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, in partnership with the Senators. The event will see the top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.
The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.
