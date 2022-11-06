Rattray scores twice to lead Team Harvey's past Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

Jamie Lee Rattray scored two goals, including the game-winner, as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 6-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey League's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro, N.S.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the weekend, putting Team Harvey's on the board just over five minutes into the first period. Laura Fortino directed a shot from the point into traffic, and Poulin collected the loose puck in the slot to backhand it past goaltender Erica Howe.

The Canadian national team star scored the overtime winner against Team Adidas on Friday.

Team Sonnet responded just under three minutes later when American hockey legend Hilary Knight jumped on a Bailey Larson turnover to set up Hannah Brandt in front for the equalizer.

Team Harvey's regained the lead early in the second period when Rosy Demers forced the puck to the front of the net and Rattray collected the rebound. The 30-year-old from Kanata, Ont., added another marker to extend the lead to two, but Knight jumped on another Team Harvey's turnover and found Brianne Jenner for a one-timer to cut the lead to 3-2.

But that's as close as Team Sonnet would get, as Demers and Sophia Shaver scored two quick third-period goals before Emily Clark's empty-netter put the game out of reach with four minutes remaining.

Nurse lifts Team Adidas over Team Scotiabank

Later on Saturday, Sarah Nurse scored a controversial third-period goal to lead Team Adidas over Team Scotiabank with a 5-3 win.

The two-time Olympic medallist from Hamilton jumped on a loose puck in the crease and jammed away until it found the back of the net.

Team Scotiabank goalie Emerance Maschmeyer protested that she had the puck covered, but the whistle never went and the eventual game-winning goal remained on the board.

The game was deadlocked at three entering the final frame with Melodie Daoust, Victoria Bach and Blayre Turnbull scoring for Team Scotiabank. Kendall Coyne Schofield, Jincy Dunne and Kristin O'Neill provided the offence for Team Adidas.

Laura Stacey added an empty-net goal to seal the victory for Team Adidas.

Team Harvey's and Team Adidas both earned three points with the regulation victories. Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.

The event at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre is the second of three stops this season, with an event to follow in Pittsburgh (Nov. 25-27). The PWHPA season kicked off last month with a showcase in Montreal. Each stop includes all four PWHPA teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.

The Truro showcase continues on Sunday. Team Adidas takes on Team Sonnet at 11 a.m. ET, followed by Team Scotiabank against Team Harvey's at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of every PWHPA game this season will be available worldwide on cbcsports.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Sports' YouTube channel and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

The season closes with an all-star event on Dec. 11 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, in partnership with the Senators. The event will see the top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.

