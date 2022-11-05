Poulin's OT winner lifts Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro

Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin added another game-winning goal to her resume on Friday, scoring in overtime to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey League's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro, N.S.

The event at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre is the second of three stops this season, with an event to follow in Pittsburgh (Nov. 25-27). The PWHPA season kicked off last month with a showcase in Montreal. Each stop includes all four PWHPA teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.

The Truro showcase continues on Saturday. Team Harvey's takes on Team Sonnet at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by Team Scotiabank against Team Adidas at 6 p.m. ET.

Poulin's goal during three-on-three overtime gave Team Harvey's a 4-3 win to close the opening day of the event, with Team Scotiabank beating Team Sonnet 2-1 earlier in the day.

Team Harvey's secured two points with the OT win, while Team Scotiabank received three for their regulation win. Team Adidas earned a point. Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.

Jessica DiGirolamo gave Team Adidas an early lead with her second goal of the season, but U.S. Olympian Hayley Scamurra tied the game for Team Harvey's later in the first period after receiving a perfect pass from Rosalie Demers.

The scoring continued in the opening period as two-time Canadian Olympic medallist Sarah Nurse put Team Adidas back on top with a beautiful move to put the puck past goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Team Harvey's quickly responded, as Alexa Gruschow scored on a rebound to make it 2-2 entering the second period.

Jessie Eldridge scored a power-play goal to put Team Harvey's ahead in the second, with Poulin collecting an assist. But Nurse struck again to tie the game in the third period and send it to overtime.

Poulin cut in front of the net and shot the puck over the blocker of Shea Tiley to end the game.

Fellow Canadian Olympian Blayre Turnbull was voted player of the first game after scoring the go-ahead goal and collecting an assist in Team Scotiabank's win.

Abby Roque opened the scoring for Team Sonnet in the second period, but Turnbull set up Shannon Stewart for the tying goal later in the frame. Turnbull put her team on top for good with a deflection in front of the net to close out the second period.

The season closes with an all-star event on Dec. 11 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, in partnership with the Senators. The event will see the top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.

