Poulin's hat trick lifts Team Harvey's over Team Scotiabank at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

Marie-Philip Poulin continued to shine on Sunday with a hat trick as Team Harvey's beat Team Scotiabank 5-2 at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, the Canadian national team star scored the winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas. The four-time Olympic medallist from Beauceville, Que., has led Team Harvey's to six straight wins, with the last loss coming on Oct. 15 at the Montreal showcase.

Laura Fortino and Alex Poznikoff also scored for Team Harvey's, while Megan Keller and Tatum Skaggs replied for Team Scotiabank.

WATCH l Poulin's hat trick powers Team Harvey's to convincing win over Team Scotiabank:

Harvey's rolls over Team Scotiabank in Dream Gap play Duration 1:24 Team Harvey's put five goals on the board, including a beauty from Marie-Philip Poulin in the convincing win.

Team Harvey's earned three points with the regulation victory. Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.

Team Sonnet is facing Team Adidas later on Sunday to wrap up the event.

Live coverage of every PWHPA game this season will be available worldwide on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Sports' YouTube channel and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

The Pittsburgh showcase is the third stop of the season, following events in Montreal and Truro, N.S. Each stop includes all four PWHPA teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.

The final regular season games will be played Dec. 9-10 in three cities.

Team Scotiabank will face Team Adidas on Dec. 9 in Kemptville, Ont., followed by Team Harvey's vs. Team Sonnet in Gatineau, Que.

Team Sonnet will then take on Team Adidas on Dec. 10 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Team Harvey's will close out the schedule against Team Scotiabank later that day at the same venue.

The season closes with an all-star event on Dec. 11 at Canadian Tire Centre, in partnership with the Senators. The event will see the top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.