Hockey

Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

Marie-Philip Poulin scored Team Harvey's winner in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pa.

31-year-old Canadian captain seals 4-3 victory with decisive goal in final frame

Team Harvey players celebrate a goal during a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase action in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday. (@PWHPA/Twitter)

Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase action in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022.

Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clark and Jamie Lee Rattray also found the net for Team Harvey.

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Laura Stacey, twice, replied for Team Adidas.

Later on Saturday, Team Scotiabank will face Team Sonnet at 3.30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of every PWHPA game this season will be available worldwide on cbcsports.caCBC GemCBC Sports' YouTube channel and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

The season closes with an all-star event on Dec. 11 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, in partnership with the Senators. The event will see the top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.

