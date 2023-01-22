Rattray's hat trick leads Team Harvey's past Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase
Johnston, Skaggs each score 2 goals as Team Scotiabank tops Team Sonnet
Jamie Lee Rattray scored early and often on Sunday to lead Team Harvey's past Team Adidas for a 5-1 win at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont.
The Canadian Olympic gold medallist from Kanata, Ont., scored a hat trick with a goal in each period as Team Harvey's picked up their second win in as many days. The team has won nine straight games for a PWHPA-best 9-1-0 record.
WATCH | Rattray nets hat trick as Team Harvey's beats Team Adidas:
Team Adidas mustered just one goal in two games over the weekend, with forward Amanda Kessel scoring midway through the second period on Sunday to bring the game within two goals at 3-1.
Alex Poznikoff scored the eventual winner in the first period, while Hayley Scamurra added the fourth goal for Team Harvey's with just over four minutes remaining to put the game out of reach.
Team Scotiabank takes down Team Sonnet
Earlier in the day, Team Scotiabank completed a sweep of their two games on the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Team Sonnet.
After Nicole Kosta gave Team Scotiabank their first lead of the game midway through the second period, three-time Canadian Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Johnston scored just 18 seconds into the third to extend the lead.
Both Skaggs and Johnston found the back of the net once more, while Victoria Bach also added a goal during Team Scotiabank's six-goal run.
WATCH | Johnston, Skaggs power Team Scotiabank past Team Sonnet:
The next leg of the Dream Gap Tour will take place on Feb. 11 and 12 in various Ontario cities, which include Peterborough, Niagara, Barrie and Kitchener. Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
The 2022-23 PWHPA season has also had stops in Montreal, Truro, N.S., Pittsburgh, and Ottawa.
The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.
