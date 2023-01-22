Rattray's hat trick leads Team Harvey's past Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

Jamie Lee Rattray scored early and often on Sunday to lead Team Harvey's past Team Adidas for a 5-1 win at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont.

The Canadian Olympic gold medallist from Kanata, Ont., scored a hat trick with a goal in each period as Team Harvey's picked up their second win in as many days. The team has won nine straight games for a PWHPA-best 9-1-0 record.

WATCH | Rattray nets hat trick as Team Harvey's beats Team Adidas:

Jamie Lee Rattray's hat trick powers Team Harvey's over Team adidas Duration 2:10 Rattray sealed her three-goal performance late in the third period with an empty netter in Harvey's easy victory.

Team Adidas mustered just one goal in two games over the weekend, with forward Amanda Kessel scoring midway through the second period on Sunday to bring the game within two goals at 3-1.

Alex Poznikoff scored the eventual winner in the first period, while Hayley Scamurra added the fourth goal for Team Harvey's with just over four minutes remaining to put the game out of reach.

Team Scotiabank takes down Team Sonnet

Earlier in the day, Team Scotiabank completed a sweep of their two games on the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Team Sonnet.

Abby Roque put Team Sonnet on the board early in the first period with a power-play goal, but Tatum Skaggs responded for Team Scotiabank before the end of the frame.

After Nicole Kosta gave Team Scotiabank their first lead of the game midway through the second period, three-time Canadian Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Johnston scored just 18 seconds into the third to extend the lead.

Both Skaggs and Johnston found the back of the net once more, while Victoria Bach also added a goal during Team Scotiabank's six-goal run.

WATCH | Johnston, Skaggs power Team Scotiabank past Team Sonnet:

Skaggs and Johnston lead Team Scotiabank past Team Sonnet Duration 2:24 Tatum Skaggs and Rebecca Johnston both scored a pair to give Scotiabank the convincing win.

The next leg of the Dream Gap Tour will take place on Feb. 11 and 12 in various Ontario cities, which include Peterborough, Niagara, Barrie and Kitchener. Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

Wesley Chapel, Fla., will host the Tampa Bay Showcase (Feb. 25-26), which will be followed by the Capitals showcase in Arlington, Va. (March 4-5).

The 2022-23 PWHPA season has also had stops in Montreal, Truro, N.S., Pittsburgh, and Ottawa.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.