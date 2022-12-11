Team Harvey's defeats Team Scotiabank at PWHPA all-star weekend in Ottawa for eighth straight win

Team Harvey's picked up their eighth straight win of the season on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour all-star weekend event in Ottawa.

Goaltender Geneviève Lacasse was named player of the game, while Lauriane Rougeau, Bailey Larson and Hayley Scamurra scored goals to give Team Harvey's a 3-1 victory over Team Scotiabank at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Megan Keller scored the lone goal for Team Scotiabank (2-7) with just over six minutes left in the third period.

Team Harvey's improved to 8-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming on Oct. 15 at the season-opening showcase in Montreal. They came back to beat Team Sonnet in a shootout on Friday in Gatineau, Que.

Jamie Lee Rattray set up Scamurra for the game's opening goal early in the first period, while Larson added the insurance marker later in the frame with a shot over the glove of Canadian goalie Kristen Campbell.

Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin, who has led the way for Team Harvey's this season, delivered a perfect pass to Rougeau for the third goal of the game early in the second period.

WATCH | Team Harvey's beats Team Scotiabank to sweep Dream Gap Tour weekend:

Aerin Frankel posted a shutout earlier on Saturday as Team Adidas defeated Team Sonnet 4-0.

Frankel, who was named player of the game, delivered a standout performance to help her team win their second straight game at the event, following a 2-1 win over Team Scotiabank on Friday in Kemptville, Ont.

Kristin O'Neill opened the scoring in the first period, while Kendall Coyne Schofield found the back of the net in the second for the 2-0 lead. Canadian Olympian Sarah Nurse picked up an assist on the insurance goal with a pass from behind the goal line.

Nurse and Kaitlin Willoughby added empty-netters late in the third period to close out the commanding win.

WATCH | Team Adidas blanks Team Sonnet:

The PWHPA all-star weekend is the fourth event of the season, following stops in Montreal, Truro, N.S., and Pittsburgh. Each event featured all four PWHPA teams.

The PWHPA will next hold its skills competition and all-star tournament on Sunday in Ottawa. The tournament will consist of four all-star teams playing a total of six round-robin games in three-on-three action. The games will each be 10 minutes with the top two playing in the championship game.

Team Harvey's and Team Adidas each earned three points with the regulation wins. Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings

The season continues in January with games in Owen Sound, Ont., and Collingwood, Ont.