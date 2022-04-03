Team Harvey's wins PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase on home ice in Montreal

Team Harvey's (Montreal) defeated Team adidas (Minnesota) 6-3 on Sunday in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase in Montreal.

Six different players found the back of the net for the Montreal squad, while goalie Marie-Soleil Deschênes delivered a solid performance for the home ice victory.

Team Harvey's wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/PWHPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PWHPA</a> Dream Gap Tour showcase 6-3 on home ice in Montreal🚨 <a href="https://t.co/SFcjmjbsyy">pic.twitter.com/SFcjmjbsyy</a> —@cbcsports

The showcase was held at Centre 21.02 in the Verdun Auditorium, which serves as the training location for the PWHPA's Montreal hub.

It was the fifth and final stop of the the 2021-22 PWHPA season, following showcases in Truro, N.S., Ottawa, Toronto and Arlington, Va. Team Harvey's also won the showcase in Ottawa last month.

The PWHPA's mission is to create a viable professional women's hockey league in North America. It is divided into five training regions in North America: Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Minnesota and Boston.

Canadian Olympians Sarah Nurse and Jill Saulnier took part in the ceremonial puck drop on Sunday while wearing their Beijing gold medals.

Team Harvey's took control early and kept their foot on the gas.

Catherine Dubois put the puck through the legs of goalie Sydney Scobee to give them the early lead in the first period. Sarah Lefort added the insurance goal just minutes later after Kristin O'Neill delivered a perfect pass to set her up for a one-timer on the doorstep.

O'Neill scored a goal of her own later in the first period to give Team Harvey's a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the second.

Team Harvey's continued to capitalize on opportunities in the second period, as Catherine Daoust intercepted a pass and fed the puck to Kim Deschênes for the team's fourth goal.

Rebecca Leslie increased the lead with a goal in the third period, but Team adidas responded on the power play with Laura Fortino spoiling the shutout. The Minnesota squad added another power-play goal just minutes later when Brittany Howard buried a rebound to make it a 5-2 game.

The comeback effort continued with Annie Pankowski scoring the third goal of the period for Team adidas, but Ann-Sophie Bettez halted the surge of momentum by scoring the sixth goal for Team Harvey's to seal the win.

Team Scotiabank wins Secret Cup

Earlier on Sunday, Team Scotiabank (Calgary) came out on top in the consolation game with a 6-5 win over Team Bauer (Boston).

The victory also gave Team Scotiabank the Secret Cup after winning two showcase championships this season.

Team <a href="https://twitter.com/scotiabank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@scotiabank</a> takes the Consolation Game of the <a href="https://twitter.com/QuartexxHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuartexxHockey</a> Showcase partnered with <a href="https://twitter.com/Centre2102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Centre2102</a> + wins the 21/22 <a href="https://twitter.com/SecretDeodorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SecretDeodorant</a> Cup!<br><br>L'équipe Scotiabank remporte le match de consolation de la Vitrine Quartexx organisée en partenariat avec le Centre 21.02 + Coupe Secret <a href="https://t.co/ANcZR6BdO3">pic.twitter.com/ANcZR6BdO3</a> —@PWHPA

Team Bauer's Meghan Turner had tied the game up with four minutes left in the third period, but Calgary native Rhianna Kurio scored the go-ahead goal with 42 seconds left to give Team Scotiabank the victory.

Team Scotiabank's Alexandra Poznikoff earned player of the game with a hat trick.