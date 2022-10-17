PWHPA Dream Gap Tour wraps up Montreal showcase with shootout thriller

The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour wrapped up the first showcase event of its fourth season on Sunday in Montreal, with Team Scotiabank and Team Harvey's rebounding from opening-day losses.

The PWHPA Dream Gap Tour will next head to Truro, N.S., (Nov. 4-6) before going to Pittsburgh (Nov. 25-27). Each stop will include all four PWHPA teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.

Team Scotiabank rolled past Team Adidas with a 5-0 win to start the day, led by Canada's Ella Shelton and Rebecca Johnston with two goals apiece. Mélodie Daoust also added a goal, while fellow Canadian Olympian Kristen Campbell was named player of the game after posting the shutout.

Shelton, a defender from Ingersoll, Ont., opened the scoring early with a shot over the blocker of American goalie Aerin Frankel from the left circle. She added the insurance goal late in the first period with a shot from the point, while Johnston scored in the final minute of the period on a two-on-one break.

It was a big win for Team Scotiabank, who fell 4-2 to Team Sonnet on Saturday to kick off the showcase.

Sunday's final game was a different story entirely, with a shootout goal from Clair DeGeorge lifting Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet.

The game was tied 1-1 entering the third period in a tight battle that saw both goaltenders shine. Team Sonnet goalie Lindsay Browning was named the game's second star behind DeGeorge, who also scored in the third period to momentarily give her team the lead.

Alex Poznikoff put Team Harvey's on the board first in the opening period with a goal off a rebound, while American star Hilary Knight scored the equalizer late in the second period after pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net.

Team Sonnet responded quickly to tie the game following DeGeorge's goal in the third period, with Alexa Vasko finding the back of the net for her second goal of the showcase.

Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin scored a highlight-reel backhand goal for Team Harvey's on the first shot of the shootout.

Abby Roque was denied on Team Sonnet's first shot by goalie Geneviève Lacasse. Team Harvey's forward Jessie Eldridge hit the post on the ensuing shot, but Lacasse made a glove save against Knight on the other end.

Jamie Lee Rattray missed a chance to win it for Team Harvey's when her backhand went off the post, while fellow Canadian Olympian Brianne Jenner extended the shootout for Team Sonnet with a goal through the legs of Lacasse.

But DeGeorge stepped up on the next shot, beating Browning with a five-hole goal of her own that would ultimately stand as the winner. Rebecca Leslie was in a must-score scenario on the next shot, and Lacasse made the big stop to seal the 2-1 shootout win and 3-2 game victory for Team Harvey's.

Both winning teams on Sunday secured three points. Unlike the previous three seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.

Live coverage of every PWHPA game this season will be available worldwide on cbcsports.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Sports' YouTube channel and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

