PWHPA Dream Gap Tour wraps up Montreal showcase with shootout thriller
Team Harvey's, Team Scotiabank rebound from opening-day losses on tour's 1st stop
The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour wrapped up the first showcase event of its fourth season on Sunday in Montreal, with Team Scotiabank and Team Harvey's rebounding from opening-day losses.
The PWHPA Dream Gap Tour will next head to Truro, N.S., (Nov. 4-6) before going to Pittsburgh (Nov. 25-27). Each stop will include all four PWHPA teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.
Shelton, a defender from Ingersoll, Ont., opened the scoring early with a shot over the blocker of American goalie Aerin Frankel from the left circle. She added the insurance goal late in the first period with a shot from the point, while Johnston scored in the final minute of the period on a two-on-one break.
It was a big win for Team Scotiabank, who fell 4-2 to Team Sonnet on Saturday to kick off the showcase.
WATCH | Rebecca Johnston scores as Team Scotiabank wins in Montreal:
Sunday's final game was a different story entirely, with a shootout goal from Clair DeGeorge lifting Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet.
The game was tied 1-1 entering the third period in a tight battle that saw both goaltenders shine. Team Sonnet goalie Lindsay Browning was named the game's second star behind DeGeorge, who also scored in the third period to momentarily give her team the lead.
Team Sonnet responded quickly to tie the game following DeGeorge's goal in the third period, with Alexa Vasko finding the back of the net for her second goal of the showcase.
Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin scored a highlight-reel backhand goal for Team Harvey's on the first shot of the shootout.
WATCH | Marie-Philip Poulin scores beautiful shootout goal for Team Harvey's:
Abby Roque was denied on Team Sonnet's first shot by goalie Geneviève Lacasse. Team Harvey's forward Jessie Eldridge hit the post on the ensuing shot, but Lacasse made a glove save against Knight on the other end.
Jamie Lee Rattray missed a chance to win it for Team Harvey's when her backhand went off the post, while fellow Canadian Olympian Brianne Jenner extended the shootout for Team Sonnet with a goal through the legs of Lacasse.
Both winning teams on Sunday secured three points. Unlike the previous three seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.
The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.
Live coverage of every PWHPA game this season will be available worldwide on cbcsports.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Sports' YouTube channel and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
WATCH | Why Canada's top women need domestic pro leagues:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?