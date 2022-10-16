Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

PWHPA Dream Gap Tour season kicks off in Montreal as Team Sonnet, Team Adidas claim wins

The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour kicked off the first stop of its fourth season on Saturday with a pair of games in Montreal.

CBC Sports' live coverage of event continues Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour, a barnstorming series of weekend-long stops across North America, kicked off a Montreal showcase at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday with a pair of games. (@PWHPA/Twitter)

The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour kicked off the first stop of its fourth season on Saturday with a pair of games in Montreal.

The Montreal showcase at Verdun Auditorium is the first of three upcoming stops, with events to follow in Truro, N.S., (Nov. 4-6) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 25-27). Each stop will include all four PWHP teams, showcasing some of the top women's hockey players in North America.

Team Sonnet started things off on Saturday with a 4-2 win over Team Scotiabank, while Team Adidas stormed back for a 4-2 win over Team Harvey's later in the day.

The opening game saw defender Erin Ambrose score the winner with just 26.7 seconds left in the third period, sending a wrist shot over the blocker of Team Scotiabank goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to break a 2-2 tie.

Three-time Canadian Olympian Brianne Jenner was credited with the insurance goal just under 15 seconds later after Megan Keller covered the puck in the crease out of desperation, sealing the victory for Team Sonnet. Jenner also had two assists in the win.

"It feels awesome. I think we got better very period. Collectively it was an all around great effort." Ambrose said after the win.

Alexa Vasko and Abby Roque also scored for Team Sonnet, while Keller and four-time Canadian Olympian Rebecca Johnston found the back of the net for Team Scotiabank.

WATCH | Ambrose lifts Team Sonnet over Team Scotiabank with late goal: 

Ambrose scores late to give Toronto Dream Gap Tour win

15 hours ago
Duration 0:53
Erin Ambrose went end-to-end to score the winner with 26 seconds left in the third period of Toronto's 4-2 win over Calgary.

The second game saw Team Adidas complete an impressive comeback with a strong final period that included goals from Kendall Coyne Schofield and Sarah Potomak  — who also scored the equalizer in the second period.

Team Harvey's led 2-0 after the opening period. The team was riding momentum after Canadian Olympic star Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a quick shot from the slot for the two-goal lead. Fellow Canadian Olympian Jamie Lee Rattray opened the scoring.

But Kelly Gribbons put Team Adidas on the board midway through the second by capitalizing on a rebound during a scramble in front.

Potomak then tied the game with a beautiful move to put the puck past outstretched Team Havey's goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Desbiens stood tall in net, including an impressive glove save to keep the game tied 2-2 in the third period. But Coyne Schofield scored the game-winning goal for Team Adidas just minutes later, sending the puck top shelf after a perfect pass from Jill Saulnier in front of the net.

Potomak finished things off with an empty-netter and was named the game's first star.

WATCH | Coyne Schofield nets winner for Team Adidas:

Rattray sets up Coyne for Minnesota's game winner at Dream Gap Tour

13 hours ago
Duration 0:49
Jamie Lee Rattray slid a picture perfect pass to Kendall Coyne Schofield for the game-winning goal in Minnesota's 4-2 win over Montreal.

The Montreal showcase continues on Sunday. Team Adidas takes on Team Scotiabank at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Team Sonnet against Team Harvey's at 4:15 p.m. ET. 

Both winning teams on Saturday secured three points. Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.

WATCH | Why Canada's top women need domestic pro leagues:

Canada's greatest athletes still without a domestic league of their own

3 days ago
Duration 2:53
Host Signa Butler explains the landscape of women's sports leagues in Canada, as some of the country's best athletes are without a league in their own backyard.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now