Watch the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals

Click on the video player above to watch some of the world's top women's hockey players compete in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase tournament hosted by the Washington Capitals.

Live coverage from the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA., kicks off on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET with Team Sonnet (Toronto) taking on Team Bauer (Boston) in the first semifinal.

Team Adidas (Minnesota) will face Team Scotiabank (Calgary) in the second semifinal on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The winners will meet in the championship game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, while the other teams will square off in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The teams are vying to take home the fourth weekend prize pot of this PWHPA season, following showcases in Toronto, Truro, N.S., and Ottawa.

The event marks the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Dream Gap Tour showcase over the last two seasons, having previously partnered with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Chicago.

The Capitals and PWHPA will also present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches, and the Capitals youth hockey development staff during on- and off-ice sessions.