Hockey·Coming Up

Watch the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

Watch some of the biggest names in women's hockey play in the final PWHPA Dream Gap Tour event of the season. CBC Sports will live stream the medal matches on Sunday beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Dream Gap Tour’s Women’s Hockey Quartexx Showcase on CBC: Bronze

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Watch The Final Stop of the 2021/22 Dream Gap tour Live from Montreal, Quebec 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch some of the world's top women's hockey players compete in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase tournament in Montreal

Live coverage from Centre 21.02 – which has served as the training location of the PWHPA's Montreal hub for the last two seasons –  begins on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET with the bronze-medal match.

Return for the gold-medal game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

