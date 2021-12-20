Team Scotiabank edges Team Sonnet Insurance for PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Kipling Showcase title

Samantha Cogan scored what proved to be the game-winner as Team Scotiabank (Calgary) bested Team Sonnet Insurance (Toronto) 3-1 to win the PWHPA Kipling Group Showcase title at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Iya Gavrilova opened the scoring for Team Scotiabank in the first period followed up by Cogan doubling up the lead in the second frame.

In the third, Brittany Howard got one back for Team Sonnet Insurance to cut the deficit to 2-1, but fell short in getting any closer.

Team Scotiabank's Alexandra Poznikoff added one more goal with only 53.2 seconds remaining to wrap up the contest.

It's the second consecutive Secret Dream Gap Tour win for Team Scotiabank this season, having also won the Tim Hortons Showcase in Truro, N.S., in November.

Team Sonnet Insurance received a bye into the championship game due to Team Harvey (Montreal) withdrawing from the tournament after Quebec announced new restrictions aimed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Team Scotiabank got a 4-3 win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday for a place in the final.