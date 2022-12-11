Team Keller beats Team Knight in shootout to win 3-on-3 tourney at PWHPA all-star weekend
Canadian star Marie-Philip Poulin wins skills challenge at event in Ottawa
Team Keller defeated Team Knight 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday to win the three-on-three tournament at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association all-star weekend in Ottawa.
Alex Carpenter had the lone shootout goal to give her team the victory at the Canadian Tire Centre.
The final capped a four-team round-robin tournament that included six 10-minute games.
The four team captains, as voted by fans, were Marie-Philip Poulin (Team Harvey's), Sarah Nurse (Team Adidas), Megan Keller (Team Scotiabank) and Hilary Knight (Team Sonnet).
The captains drafted their teams from a pool of 40 additional PWHPA all-stars selected by players, coaches and staff.
WATCH | Team Keller beats Team Knight in shootout to win all-star tournament:
Skills competition
In the skills competition, Kendall Coyne Schofield was the fastest skater and Brianne Jenner won the accuracy contest.
Poulin took the skills challenge and Ann-Renée Desbiens had the best save streak.
The PWHPA all-star weekend was the fourth event of the season, following Dream Gap Tour showcases in Montreal, Truro, N.S., and Pittsburgh.
The season continues in January with games in Owen Sound, Ont., and Collingwood, Ont.
WATCH | Team Keller defeats Team Poulin in tournament opener:
With files from CBC Sports
