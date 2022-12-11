Content
Team Keller beats Team Knight in shootout to win 3-on-3 tourney at PWHPA all-star weekend

Team Keller defeated Team Knight 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday to win the three-on-three tournament at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association all-star weekend in Ottawa.

Canadian star Marie-Philip Poulin wins skills challenge at event in Ottawa

The Canadian Press ·
Team Keller poses with the trophy after winning the three-on-three tournament at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association all-star weekend event on Sunday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. (@PWHPA/Twitter)

Alex Carpenter had the lone shootout goal to give her team the victory at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The final capped a four-team round-robin tournament that included six 10-minute games. 

Team Keller beat Team Nurse 2-1, defeated Team Poulin 3-1 and tied Team Knight 2-2.

The four team captains, as voted by fans, were Marie-Philip Poulin (Team Harvey's), Sarah Nurse (Team Adidas), Megan Keller (Team Scotiabank) and Hilary Knight (Team Sonnet).

The captains drafted their teams from a pool of 40 additional PWHPA all-stars selected by players, coaches and staff.

WATCH | Team Keller beats Team Knight in shootout to win all-star tournament:

Team Keller wins PWHPA All-Star tournament in shootout

4 hours ago
Duration 2:00
Alex Carpenter scored the only shootout goal to give Team Keller the tournament win after going undefeated.

Skills competition

In the skills competition, Kendall Coyne Schofield was the fastest skater and Brianne Jenner won the accuracy contest.

Poulin took the skills challenge and Ann-Renée Desbiens had the best save streak.

The PWHPA all-star weekend was the fourth event of the season, following Dream Gap Tour showcases in Montreal, Truro, N.S., and Pittsburgh.

The season continues in January with games in Owen Sound, Ont., and Collingwood, Ont.

WATCH | Team Keller defeats Team Poulin in tournament opener:

Team Keller takes PWHPA All-Star tournament opener

6 hours ago
Duration 1:11
Alex Carpenter and Rebecca Johnston lead Team Keller to a win in the opening game in Ottawa.

With files from CBC Sports

