Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Jessie Eldridge leads Team Harvey's to PWHPA Secret Cup title

Jessie Eldridge scored with 42 seconds left on the clock to give Team Harvey a 5-4 win over Team Scotiabank and a capture the coveted 2023 Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Secret Cup.

Barrie, Ont. native scored with 42 seconds left to beat Team Scotiabank

The Canadian Press ·
Jessie Eldridge competes at the 2022 women's world hockey championships in Denmark in 2022.
Jessie Eldridge, pictured competing for Canada at the world championships in 2022, scored a goal and three assists for Team Harvey on Sunday. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via The Associated Press)

Jessie Eldridge picked a fine time to find net in Sunday's championship final of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Secret Dream Gap Tour.

With Team Harvey's and Team Scotiabank tied 4-4 and overtime looking like a possibility at Acrisure Arena, the forward from Barrie, Ont. — who had compiled three assists in the game — was left alone at the side of the net and scored with 42 seconds left on the clock to give Harvey's the win and the coveted 2023 Secret Cup.

WATCH | Eldridge gives Team Harvey's the win in final minute:

Eldridge's late 3rd period goal gives Team Harvey's PWHPA championship win

8 hours ago
Duration 1:43
Jessie Eldridge scored with forty-two seconds remaining in the game to give Team Harvey's a 5-4 win over Team Scotiabank in the PWHPA Championship title game.

Team Harvey's, which finished first in the four-team circuit this season with an 11-3-4-1 record — eight points ahead of second place Team Adidas — advanced to Sunday's final after edging Team Sonnet 2-1 in Friday's semifinal.

Team Scotiabank, which finished third during the regular season with a 7-11-1-0 record and 19 points behind Team Harvey's, snuck past Team Adidas 4-3 in Friday's other semifinal.

On Sunday, Emily Clark scored three goals for Team Harvey's and Jamie Lee Rattray netted a single to set the stage for Eldridge's late heroics.

Kelley Pannek scored twice for Team Scotiabank, while Alex Carpenter and Blayre Turnbull added singles.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now