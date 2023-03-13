Jessie Eldridge leads Team Harvey's to PWHPA Secret Cup title

Jessie Eldridge picked a fine time to find net in Sunday's championship final of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Secret Dream Gap Tour.

With Team Harvey's and Team Scotiabank tied 4-4 and overtime looking like a possibility at Acrisure Arena, the forward from Barrie, Ont. — who had compiled three assists in the game — was left alone at the side of the net and scored with 42 seconds left on the clock to give Harvey's the win and the coveted 2023 Secret Cup.

WATCH | Eldridge gives Team Harvey's the win in final minute:

Eldridge's late 3rd period goal gives Team Harvey's PWHPA championship win Duration 1:43 Jessie Eldridge scored with forty-two seconds remaining in the game to give Team Harvey's a 5-4 win over Team Scotiabank in the PWHPA Championship title game.

Team Harvey's, which finished first in the four-team circuit this season with an 11-3-4-1 record — eight points ahead of second place Team Adidas — advanced to Sunday's final after edging Team Sonnet 2-1 in Friday's semifinal.

Team Scotiabank, which finished third during the regular season with a 7-11-1-0 record and 19 points behind Team Harvey's, snuck past Team Adidas 4-3 in Friday's other semifinal.

On Sunday, Emily Clark scored three goals for Team Harvey's and Jamie Lee Rattray netted a single to set the stage for Eldridge's late heroics.

Kelley Pannek scored twice for Team Scotiabank, while Alex Carpenter and Blayre Turnbull added singles.