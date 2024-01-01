New York shuts out Toronto in 1st PWHL game as Canada's Shelton leads the way

New York has won the first regular season Professional Women's Hockey League game, shutting out Toronto 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Monday afternoon.

Defender Ella Shelton from Ingersoll, Ont. will go down in history as having scored the first PWHL goal, giving New York a 1-0 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the first period.

New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder made 29 saves in the win. The team also got goals from Alex Carpenter, Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa, while Chloé Aurard logged two assists.

The Canadian, picked fourth overall by New York in the 2023 PWHL Draft, will go down in history as the league's first goal scorer.

The two teams will play again on Friday for New York's home opener.

The remaining 17 PWHL games on CBC Sports' schedule will all take place on Saturdays, continuing Jan. 6 when Montreal visits Minnesota.

