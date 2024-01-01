Content
Professional Women's Hockey League

New York shuts out Toronto in 1st PWHL game as Canada's Shelton leads the way

New York defender Ella Shelton scored the league's first goal in front of a sold-out Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Karissa Donkin · for CBC Sports ·
A group of female hockey players wearing white and teal jerseys celebrate on the ice.
New York defender Ella Shelton (right) is congratulated by teammates Jamie Bourbonnais (14), Paetyn Levis (19) and Alex Carpenter (25) after scoring the first goal in PWHL history against Toronto during first period action in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

New York has won the first regular season Professional Women's Hockey League game, shutting out Toronto 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Monday afternoon.

Defender Ella Shelton from Ingersoll, Ont. will go down in history as having scored the first PWHL goal, giving New York a 1-0 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the first period.

New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder made 29 saves in the win. The team also got goals from Alex Carpenter, Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa, while Chloé Aurard logged two assists.

The two teams will play again on Friday for New York's home opener.

The remaining 17 PWHL games on CBC Sports' schedule will all take place on Saturdays, continuing Jan. 6 when Montreal visits Minnesota.

The full schedule is available here.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karissa Donkin

Karissa Donkin is a journalist in CBC's Atlantic investigative unit. You can reach her at karissa.donkin@cbc.ca.

