Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Professional Women's Hockey League

Watch the PWHL: New York vs. Toronto

Click on the video player above to watch a replay of New York vs. Toronto, the first PWHL regular-season game in league history.

Live PWHL coverage continues on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

PWHL: New York at Toronto

23 hours ago
Duration 2:42:45
Watch PWHL action from the Mattamy Athletic Centre downtown where New York takes on Toronto.

Click on the video player above to watch a replay of New York vs. Toronto, the first PWHL regular-season game in league history.

Daniella Ponticelli and two-time Olympic gold medallist Cheryl Pounder provided commentary and analysis, with CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis reporting from rinkside.

Coverage began on Monday with the pre-game show, hosted by Andi Petrillo and featuring reporter Hailey Salvian, Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme, and former pro hockey player Saroya Tinker.

The remaining 17 PWHL games on CBC Sports' schedule will all take place on Saturdays, continuing Jan. 6 when Montreal visits Minnesota at 3.30 p.m. ET.

Live streams will be available on CBC Gemcbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

The full schedule is available here.

Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.

WATCH | Sarah Nurse hopes to leave lasting off-ice legacy:

Sarah Nurse hopes to leave lasting off-ice legacy

13 days ago
Duration 2:24
Toronto forward Sarah Nurse describes what it means to be one of the faces of women's hockey and her excitement for the beginning of the inaugural PWHL season.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now