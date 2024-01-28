Murphy's OT winner lifts PWHL-leading Montreal over Ottawa before record Canadian crowd

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 43 saves as Montreal hung on to first place with a 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa in front of a record-breaking crowd on Saturday.

Forward Maureen Murphy scored the game-winning goal at 3:30 of the extra period for her first of the season. Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal (3-2-2-1).

The 8,646 in attendance at Place Bell in Laval, Que., set a new mark for a professional women's hockey game in Canada.

Le but gagnant compté par MURPHY!<br><br>Murph's first professional goal was an OT winner! <a href="https://t.co/PXLNbLGbcI">pic.twitter.com/PXLNbLGbcI</a> —@PWHL_Montreal

Hayley Scamurra scored the lone goal for Ottawa (2-0-3-1), which came into the rematch on a quest for revenge after Montreal won 3-2 in overtime in both teams' inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League game at TD Place on Jan. 2.

Montreal took first place in the PWHL standings after a 2-1 win in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The goaltending stood out on both sides on Saturday, with Desbiens staying true to her nickname "The Wall."

Ottawa may have outshot Montreal, but the home team had several strong scoring chances.

Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer pulled out 22 saves — and turned away a penalty shot from Stacey — to hold Montreal to just one goal in regulation.

Stacey opened the scoring with a wraparound assisted by defender Erin Ambrose at 13:37 of the first period.

While shots on goal were tight heading into the second, it didn't take long for Ottawa to pull ahead. Despite a scoreless period, the visiting team's offence had double the shots by the end of the second.

Ottawa's momentum continued into the third as Scamurra tied things up at 6:10 off assists from Brianne Jenner and Savannah Harmon.

Murphy later buried her winner to secure Montreal's position atop the standings.

All-star bound

Eight players who took the ice will represent the league in the PWHL's 3-on-3 Showcase during NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 1 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Montreal's Ann-Renee Desbiens and Marie-Philip Poulin join Ottawa's Savannah Harmon on Team King. Montreal's Erin Ambrose and Laura Stacey team up with Ottawa's Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner and Emerance Maschmeyer on Team Kloss.

Montreal visits Boston on Feb. 4, while Ottawa hosts New York on the same day.

