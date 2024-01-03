Content
Montreal edges Ottawa in OT as teams set pro women's hockey attendance record in PWHL debuts

Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women's Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.

Lisa Wallace · The Canadian Press ·
A women's hockey player celebrates her goal by raising her right fist in celebration.
PWHL Montreal forward Ann-Sophie Bettez celebrates her overtime goal as her team defeated PWHL Ottawa 3-2 in Ottawa on Tuesday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women's Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.

With the crowd total, Ottawa set a North American attendance record for professional women's hockey.

Claire Dalton and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renee Desbiens was solid turning away 26 shots.

Katerina Mrazova and Hayley Scamurra scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 19 shots, including a penalty shot.

WATCH | Bettez's OT winner helps Montreal past Ottawa in teams' PWHL debut:

Montreal claims 1st ever PWHL overtime win taking down Ottawa in historical game

5 hours ago
Duration 1:43
Montreal defeated Ottawa 3-2 in the first ever PWHL overtime game on a goal by Ann-Sophie Bettez Tuesday in the nation's capital.

With the game tied 1-1 Mrazova got a rebound at the side of the net and made no mistake to give Ottawa the lead at 5:16 of the third.

Montreal's Stacey tied the game at 14:22 when she was able to settle a bouncing puck and send it over Maschmeyer's shoulder.

After 40 minutes Ottawa had the advantage in shots, 22-13, but the score was tied 1-1.

WATCH | Scamurra strikes, scoring Ottawa's 1st PWHL goal:

Hayley Scamurra scores Ottawa's 1st ever PWHL goal

6 hours ago
Duration 1:02
Ottawa's Hayley Scamurra recorded the franchise's first ever PWHL goal Tuesday against Montreal in the national's capital.

Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin had a great chance to get her team on the board when she was awarded a penalty shot at 7:52, but Maschmeyer denied her the five-hole.

Ottawa thought they had opened the scoring at 11:21 off a goal by Mikyla Grant-Mentis, but after video review it was determined the puck went in under the net, but at 16:23 there was no denying Scamurra's power-play goal.

Scamurra took a pass from Zoe Boyd and went bar down to beat Desbiens, but just over a minute later Montreal tied the game when Dalton got a shot through traffic.

A scoreless first period saw Ottawa outshoot Montreal 10-4. Ottawa had the better of the chances, but failed to capitalize on its three power-play chances, including a 17-second two-player advantage.

U.S. ambassador David Cohen and Japanese ambassador Kanji Yamanouchi were on hand for the game.

WATCH | Dalton's equalizer counts as Montreal franchise's 1st PWHL tally:

Montreal's 1st ever PWHL goal scored by Claire Dalton

6 hours ago
Duration 0:43
Montreal's Claire Dalton recorded the franchise's first ever PWHL goal Tuesday against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
