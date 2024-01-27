Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Professional Women's Hockey League·New

Spooner scores pair, Campbell posts shutout as PWHL Toronto tops New York for 1st home win

Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.

Toronto moves into 5th-place tie with New York at 2-5-1

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
A female ice hockey player wearing number 24 smiles while pumping her left hand in celebration during a game.
PWHL Toronto forward Natalie Spooner celebrates after scoring on New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder during the second period of Toronto's 2-0 home win on Friday night at Mattamy Athletic Centre. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.

Kristen Campbell earned her first shutout as Toronto (2-5-1) outshot New York (2-4-1) 30-18 before 2,506 spectators at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The win was the first at home for Toronto after three disappointments and allowed the squad to move into a fifth-place tie with New York in the six-team PWHL.

Toronto head coach Troy Ryan also celebrated his 52nd birthday with the much-needed victory.

After scoring in the second period, Spooner lassoed a loose puck to the side of the New York net, then registered her fifth goal in eight games.

WATCH l Spooner's 2-goal night leads Toronto past New York:

Spooner's pair leads Toronto to 1st-ever PWHL home victory

40 minutes ago
Duration 1:50
Natalie Spooner scores twice as PWHL Toronto claims their franchise's first win at home by defeating New York 2-0.

There was little offence in the opening 20 minutes, even though New York enjoyed two power plays and Toronto had one of its own.

Toronto carried the play in the second. outshooting the visitors 15-4.

Toronto's Rebecca Leslie came close to opening the scoring but her shot off the rush glanced off the glove of New York netminder Corinne Schroeder at the 10:58 mark.

Spooner provided Toronto with a 1-0 advantage. She took a pass at centre from Hannah Miller, broke in off the wing and deposited a nifty deke between Schroeder's pads.

Schroeder kept Toronto from increasing its lead late in the second. She slid across to make a pad stop on Maggie Connors on a 2-on-0 break.

This was the third meeting between Toronto and New York. New York claimed the season opener on the road 4-0 on Jan. 1. Toronto won in New York 3-2 four nights later.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tim Wharnsby

Tim has covered the hockey landscape and other sports in Canada for three decades for The Canadian Press, CBC Sports, the Globe and Mail and Toronto Sun. He has been to three Winter Olympics, 11 Stanley Cups, a world championship as well as 17 world junior championships, 13 Memorial Cups and 13 University Cups. The native of Waterloo, Ont., always has his eye out for an underdog story.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

    ...

    The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

    Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

    now