Poulin's winner leads PWHL Montreal past New York for 1st home win

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal as Montreal edged New York 3-2 for its first win on home ice in Professional Women's Hockey League action Tuesday night at Place Bell.

Poulin received a pinpoint pass from Maureen Murphy on the backhand and tipped home her fourth of the season at 13:46 of the third period as the crowd erupted.

The 32-year-old from Beauceville, Que., appeared to score the game-winner three nights before in Montreal's home opener, only to have the goal called back in an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.

Gabrielle David and Leah Lum also scored for Montreal (3-1-1). Murphy had two assists and Tereza Vanisova pitched in with her team-leading fifth helper of the season. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 30 saves.

After an electric home opener Saturday at Verdun Auditorium, Montreal drew 6,334 spectators in its first game at Place Bell.

Jessie Eldridge and Jaime Bourbonnais scored for New York (2-3-0). Alex Carpenter had two assists and Ella Shelton earned one, while Abigail Levy stopped 27 shots.

Carpenter and Shelton lead the league with seven points each.

Montreal beat New York 5-2 on the road when the teams met for the first time last Wednesday. Poulin scored a hat trick in the game.

Down 2-1 after 40 minutes, New York tied the game 11 seconds into the third period when Eldridge scored directly off a won faceoff by Carpenter.

Montreal looked to regain the lead with consecutive power-play opportunities midway through the period but Levy shut the door.

Poulin then knocked in the game-winner and earned a loud applause when the goal was announced.

New York went on the power play with 2:23 left in the game and pulled the goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage. New York's Emma Woods then took a penalty with 1:05 left to kill the momentum as Montreal held on for the win.

Poulin was around the puck all game long. She had multiple opportunities to score early, and set up a couple other chances, but the game remained scoreless midway through the first period.

David opened the scoring with her first in the PWHL on Tuesday by burying a set up from Jillian Dempsey at 16:50.

Lum doubled Montreal's lead just 17 seconds later with a wrist shot through a crowd from the point to get the home crowd on its feet. It was also Lum's first goal in the league, which opened its inaugural season on Jan. 1.

Poulin and Abby Roque got into some pushing and shoving off a faceoff six minutes into the second, leading to penalties for both players.

After Montreal's Vanisova earned another penalty for goalie interference, Bourbonnais put New York on the board during a 4-on-3 power play with a one-timer at 8:14.

Levy made a huge stop on Maureen Murphy in front of the net with five minutes left.

Vanisova and Catherine Daoust each levelled their opponents with big hits along the boards later in the period of the physical game.

Montreal forward Kennedy Marchment and defender Dominika Laskova drew out of the lineup for undisclosed reasons. David and Brigitte Laganiere took their place.

Montreal hosts Toronto at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday. New York visits Boston that same day.

