Poulin's hat trick helps PWHL Montreal bounce back with win over New York
Montreal hosts Boston in home opener on Saturday, streaming live on CBC Sports
Marie-Phillip Poulin scored a hat trick and Elaine Chuli earned a win in her first game in goal as Montreal beat New York 5-2 Wednesday at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmonty, N.Y.
Montreal bounced back from being shutout at Minnesota to post the most goals scored in a game by a Professional Women's Hockey League club and Poulin, widely considered the best women's hockey player of all-time, collected the league's second three-goal game.
Called "Captain Clutch" by her Canadian teammates because she scored the game-winning goal in three of the four Olympics in which she played (2010, 2014, 2022), Poulin got Montreal's first goal midway through the first period, then finished a breakaway by punching a pass from Maureen Murphy past the right skate of New York goalkeeper Corinne Schroeder. She capped the scoring by firing a shot from centre ice into an open New York net.
WATCH l Poulin scores 1st career PWHL hat trick:
Erin Ambrose and Catherine Dubois each scored second-period goals for Montreal (2-1) and Kennedy Marchment scored an insurance goal with five minutes left in the third period.
Chuli had 30 saves on 32 shots from New York.
Schroeder, who earned a shutout in the opener at Toronto, had 30 saves on 35 Montreal shots.
WATCH l Poulin scores her 1st PWHL goal:
New York got a first-period goal from Jessie Eldridge and fellow Canadian Ella Shelton scored 27 seconds into the third period on an assist from Abby Roque.
Montreal will host Boston in its home opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
WATCH | Players around the PWHL envious of Poulin's skills: