Montreal moves into top spot in PWHL standings with win over Minnesota
Vanišová scores decisive goal in 3rd period for 2-1 road victory in Saint Paul
Laura Stacey scored in the first period, Tereza Vanišová added the go-ahead goal in the third and Montreal beat host Minnesota 2-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
Montreal (4-1-1-1) moved past Minnesota in the league standings, after avenging a 3-0 defeat in Saint Paul, Minn., on Jan. 6. Minnesota (4-1-1-0) lost in regulation for the first time this season.
Montreal opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period as Stacey scored on a deflected shot for her third goal of the season.
Michela Cava tied it at 1-all at the 11:51 mark of the second period by knocking home a rebound for her first PWHL goal.
Montreal went ahead with 6:06 left in the third on a rebound shot by Vanišová, who had just been in the box for a tripping call. It was her first goal of the season, to go with five assists.
WATCH l Vanišová's 3rd-period goal sinks Minnesota:
Montreal goalkeeper Elaine Chuli made 45 saves for her second win this season. Nicole Hensley made 24 saves for Minnesota.
Montreal hosts Ottawa on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, with live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Minnesota plays at Boston on Saturday.
The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBC Sports this season is available here.
