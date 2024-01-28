Content
PWHL Minnesota bounces back to beat New York in OT, ending 2-game skid

Abigail Boreen scored her first goal of the season with 2:04 left in overtime to give Minnesota a 2-1 win over host New York on Sunday in Bridgeport, Conn.

Abigail Boreen scores 1st PWHL goal in extra frame as Minnesota avenges Jan. 14 loss

The Associated Press ·
A female ice hockey player wearing number 27 looks to her right while skating with both hands on her stick as a teammate goes for a line change during a game.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise is pictured during her team's 2-1 overtime win over host New York in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Sunday at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Minnesota improved to 3-2-2-1. (@PWHL_Minnesota/X)

Kelly Pannek's shot was deflected by New York goaltender Abigail Levy but Boreen — a reserve to begin the season who was activated on Wednesday — tapped in the winner.

Abby Cook scored her first goal of the season with 4:13 left in the first period to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Kendall Coyne Schofield's centering pass to Pannek on the rush was off the mark but Schofield went behind the net and regained control of the puck. As the New York defence settled in, Schofield dropped it to Cook, who scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Ella Shelton passed to Micah Zandee-Hart at the point, who tapped it back to Shelton on the right side for a one-timer 23 seconds into the third period that made it 1-1.

Levy finished with a season-high 35 saves for New York (2-1-1-4).

Minnesota, which lost 4-3 in overtime at Boston on Saturday, had lost back-to-back games.

Minnesota (3-2-2-1) lost the first matchup between the teams on Jan. 14. Minnesota led 2-0 at the end of the first period but New York scored goals in the second and third before Emma Woods netted the winner in overtime.

The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBC Sports this season is available here.

WATCH l PWHLers answer who the most underrated player in the league is:

PWHL players answer who the most underrated player in the league is

2 days ago
Duration 0:57
CBC Sports polled PWHL players to find out who they think is the most underrated player ahead of the inaugural season.
now