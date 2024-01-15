Canadian Emma Woods scores late in OT as PWHL New York hands Minnesota 1st loss
Minnesota's 3-game win streak ends with 3-2 home defeat in Saint Paul
Emma Woods scored her first goal of the season with 59 seconds left in overtime and visiting New York rallied to beat Minnesota 3-2 Sunday in Saint Paul.
Taylor Heise missed on a goal-scoring opportunity early in OT and Grace Zumwinkle's penalty shot with 1:40 to play was stopped by New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder before Woods scored on a wrist shot to end it.
Minnesota (3-0-0-1) out shot New York 41-29.
Lee Stecklein beat Schroeder with a wrist shot to open the scoring about seven minutes into the game and Kelly Pannek added an unassisted goal about four minutes later to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.
Game. Winner. <a href="https://t.co/Rt0skq5sFQ">pic.twitter.com/Rt0skq5sFQ</a>—@PWHL_NewYork
Stecklein and Pannek were teammates at Minnesota and for the U.S. national team and have combined to win five Olympic medals (two gold and three silver) and five NCAA national championships (three by Streklein and two by Pannek).
Shelton banged a shot off the crossbar and Carpenter had a putback stopped before Jessie Eldridge poked home a goal to make it 2-2 midway through the third period.
New York plays Tuesday at Montreal. Minnesota visits Ottawa on Wednesday.
The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBC Sports this season is available here.
WATCH l Minnesota's Zumwinkle reflects on scoring 1st-ever PWHL hat trick: