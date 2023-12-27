Charlie Burggraf steps down as head coach of PWHL Minnesota days before season opener

PWHL Minnesota is undergoing a last-minute switch-up.

The team announced on Wednesday that head coach Charlie Burggraf was stepping down exactly one week before the franchise's first-ever game on Jan. 3 in Boston.

Ken Klee, the ex-NHL defenceman who won gold medals as head coach of the U.S. women's national team in 2015 and 2016, will take over behind the bench.

"We thank Charlie Burggraf for all he did for our franchise, and we wish him only the best in the future," said PWHL Minnesota general manager Natalie Darwitz. "Ken Klee brings a proven record of success to our coaching staff, and we are extremely pleased — for our players, our fans and our organization — that he has joined us."

Coverage of the first PWHL regular-season game on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET (New York at Toronto) will be available on CBC Gem , cbcsports.ca , the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and CBC TV, beginning with a pre-game show at 12 p.m. ET.

In a press release, Burggraf, of Roseau, Minn., did not offer a specific reason for his decision.

"My family and I have decided that stepping away from the head coaching position at Team Minnesota is the right move for us at this time," he said. "I wish both the PWHL, and especially Team Minnesota, great success."

Klee, 52, played 14 seasons in the NHL before moving into coaching where in addition to the women's national team he served as an assistant in the AHL.

The Indianapolis native said he was excited for the opportunity in Minnesota.

"The hockey energy in Minnesota is just fantastic, and I'm delighted to be part of it," Klee said. "This position provides a terrific opportunity to coach outstanding players who represent the top level of professionalism, and to connect with a first-rate hockey community. I can't wait to get started."