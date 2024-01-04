Content
Professional Women's Hockey League

No. 1 overall pick Heise leads the way as Minnesota tops Boston in PWHL debut for both teams

Taylor Heise and Sophia Kunin each scored less than eight minutes into the game, Nicole Hensley made 33 saves and Minnesota beat Boston 3-2 on Wednesday night in Lowell, Mass., in the Professional Women's Hockey League debut for both franchises.

Heise scores 1st goal in PWHL Minnesota history while goalie Hensley makes 33 saves

The Associated Press ·
A women's hockey player raises her arms in celebration near the boards.
Taylor Heise (27) of Minnesota celebrates after scoring during a 3-2 win over Boston in PWHL action in Lowell, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Heise, the No. 1 overall pick, scored the first goal in Minnesota history — and the first league goal scored on American ice early in the first period. Kunin capitalized on another Boston turnover and beat Aerin Frankel with a shot from the circle.

Theresa Schafzahl, a former star for Vermont, scored the first goal in PWHL Boston history, cutting Minnesota's lead to 2-1 at 7:59 of the second period. But Grace Zumwinkle, a University of Minnesota alum, scored just 55 seconds later with a shot off the crossbar from the slot to regain a two-goal advantage.

Megan Keller sent in a shot from the blue line for a power-play goal with 2:40 to go. But Hensley sealed it with a glove save at the final horn.

Minnesota had just one week to prepare — for Boston and four-time Olympian Hilary Knight — with its new coach Ken Klee after Charlie Burggraf suddenly resigned during the holiday break.

Boston will stay at home to play Ottawa on Monday.

The remaining 17 PWHL games on CBC Sports' schedule - which includes Minnesota's home opener on Saturday against Montreal at 3:30 p.m. ET - will all take place on Saturdays.

The full schedule is available here.

WATCH | Minnesota selects Heise 1st overall in PWHL draft:

Minnesota makes history and selects Taylor Heise as 1st-ever PWHL draft pick

4 months ago
Duration 4:29
History is made as tennis legend Billie Jean King announces University of Minnesota forward and 2022 Patty Kazmaier award-winner Taylor Heise as the first-ever PWHL draft pick.

With files from CBC Sports

