Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Professional Women's Hockey League

Knight scores 1st PWHL goal to sink Minnesota in OT as Boston earns 1st home win

Captain Hilary Knight carried the puck into the attacking zone in the 3-on-3 overtime period and fired a wrist shot that found a way through the pads of Maddie Rooney to allow Boston to pull out a 4-3 win over visiting Minnesota Saturday, becoming the fifth team in the fledgling Professional Women's Hockey League to win on home ice.

Minnesota's Zumwinkle picks up 6th goal of season to tie Poulin for league lead

The Associated Press ·
x
Despite a well-earned reputation as a goal scorer, PWHL Boston captain Hilary Knight came into Saturday's game without having scored a goal. She finished with an overtime goal and an assist, her first points in six games, in a 4-3 home win over Minnesota. (@PWHL_Boston/X)

Captain Hilary Knight carried the puck into the attacking zone in the 3-on-3 overtime period and fired a wrist shot that found a way through the pads of Maddie Rooney to allow Boston to pull out a 4-3 win over visiting Minnesota Saturday, becoming the fifth team in the fledgling Professional Women's Hockey League to win on home ice.

Boston took a 3-1 lead after the first period but was blanked by Rooney over the final two periods of regulation. Minnesota got a late goal in the second period to halve its deficit and, after pulling the goalkeeper for the final two minutes of the third period, Kendall Coyne Schofield poked home a carom for the tying goal with 53 seconds left.

Despite a well-earned reputation as a goal scorer, Knight came into the game without having scored a goal. The captain of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's world championship team finished with a goal and an assist, her first points in six games.

Boston got off to a fast start. Kaleigh Fratkin got the first goal on a slap shot from the point at the 5:35 mark of the first period. Taylor Girard took a pass from Shiann Darkangelo and beat Rooney on her stick side less than a minute later. Brittyn Fleming took a pass from behind the Boston goal and one-timed it past Emma Söderberg to halve the Minnesota deficit, but Alina Muller scored on a wrist shot from the slot less than two minutes later to make it 3-1 after a period.

Grace Zumwinkle picked up her sixth goal of the season to tie her for the PWHL lead in the final minute of the second period.

Boston killed a pair of third period penalties, its fourth penalty kill of the game, but Minnesota pulled Rooney for a 6-on-5 advantage and Schofield tied the game.

Söderberg (2-1) got the win in goal, stopping 16 of the 19 shots she faced.

Rooney made 11 saves on 15 shots and took the overtime loss to go with a win and a shootout loss in three games for Minnesota.

The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBC Sports this season is available here.

WATCH l PWHLers answer who the most underrated player in the league is:

PWHL players answer who the most underrated player in the league is

1 day ago
Duration 0:57
CBC Sports polled PWHL players to find out who they think is the most underrated player ahead of the inaugural season.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now