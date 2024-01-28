Knight scores 1st PWHL goal to sink Minnesota in OT as Boston earns 1st home win
Minnesota's Zumwinkle picks up 6th goal of season to tie Poulin for league lead
Captain Hilary Knight carried the puck into the attacking zone in the 3-on-3 overtime period and fired a wrist shot that found a way through the pads of Maddie Rooney to allow Boston to pull out a 4-3 win over visiting Minnesota Saturday, becoming the fifth team in the fledgling Professional Women's Hockey League to win on home ice.
Boston took a 3-1 lead after the first period but was blanked by Rooney over the final two periods of regulation. Minnesota got a late goal in the second period to halve its deficit and, after pulling the goalkeeper for the final two minutes of the third period, Kendall Coyne Schofield poked home a carom for the tying goal with 53 seconds left.
Despite a well-earned reputation as a goal scorer, Knight came into the game without having scored a goal. The captain of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's world championship team finished with a goal and an assist, her first points in six games.
It's Knight time, Boston! 😎<br><br>Captain Hilary Knight scores her first PWHL goal to win the game in OT! <a href="https://t.co/RgOIJo7dSR">pic.twitter.com/RgOIJo7dSR</a>—@thepwhlofficial
Boston got off to a fast start. Kaleigh Fratkin got the first goal on a slap shot from the point at the 5:35 mark of the first period. Taylor Girard took a pass from Shiann Darkangelo and beat Rooney on her stick side less than a minute later. Brittyn Fleming took a pass from behind the Boston goal and one-timed it past Emma Söderberg to halve the Minnesota deficit, but Alina Muller scored on a wrist shot from the slot less than two minutes later to make it 3-1 after a period.
Boston killed a pair of third period penalties, its fourth penalty kill of the game, but Minnesota pulled Rooney for a 6-on-5 advantage and Schofield tied the game.
Söderberg (2-1) got the win in goal, stopping 16 of the 19 shots she faced.
Rooney made 11 saves on 15 shots and took the overtime loss to go with a win and a shootout loss in three games for Minnesota.
The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBC Sports this season is available here.
