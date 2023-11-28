Watch the PWHL: Toronto vs. Montreal

Watch PWHL action from the Xcel Energy Center as Montreal hosts Toronto.

Click on the video player above to watch PWHL action as Montreal hosts Toronto on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Live streams of PWHL games on CBC will be available on CBC Gem , cbcsports.ca , the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

The full schedule is available here.

Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.