Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Professional Women's Hockey League·Live

Watch the PWHL: Toronto vs. Montreal

Watch PWHL Montreal host Toronto on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports' live coverage continues Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

PWHL: Toronto at Montreal

35 minutes ago
Live
Watch PWHL action from the Xcel Energy Center as Montreal hosts Toronto.

Click on the video player above to watch PWHL action as Montreal hosts Toronto on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Live streams of PWHL games on CBC will be available on CBC Gemcbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

The full schedule is available here.

Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now