Watch the PWHL: New York vs. Toronto

Watch PWHL action from the Mattamy Athletic Centre downtown where New York takes on Toronto.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of New York vs. Toronto, the first PWHL regular-season game in league history.

Canadian Ella Shelton scored the first goal in league history to put New York ahead of Toronto 1-0 in the first period.

The game is now live, with Daniella Ponticelli and two-time Olympic gold medallist Cheryl Pounder providing commentary and analysis, and CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis reporting from rinkside.

Coverage began at 12 p.m. ET with the pre-game show, hosted by Andi Petrillo and featuring reporter Hailey Salvian, Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme, and former pro hockey player Saroya Tinker.

The live stream will be available on CBC Gem , cbcsports.ca , the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

