Watch the PWHL: New York vs. Toronto

Live coverage of the first PWHL regular-season game - New York at Toronto - begins on Monday at 12 p.m. ET on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem, and CBC TV.

CBC Sports ·

1 hour ago
Live
Watch PWHL action from the Mattamy Athletic Centre downtown where New York takes on Toronto.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of New York vs. Toronto, the first PWHL regular-season game in league history.

Canadian Ella Shelton scored the first goal in league history to put New York ahead of Toronto 1-0 in the first period.

The game is now live, with Daniella Ponticelli and two-time Olympic gold medallist Cheryl Pounder providing commentary and analysis, and CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis reporting from rinkside.

Coverage began at 12 p.m. ET with the pre-game show, hosted by Andi Petrillo and featuring reporter Hailey Salvian, Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme, and former pro hockey player Saroya Tinker.

The live stream will be available on CBC Gemcbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.

WATCH | Sarah Nurse hopes to leave lasting off-ice legacy:

Sarah Nurse hopes to leave lasting off-ice legacy

12 days ago
Duration 2:24
Toronto forward Sarah Nurse describes what it means to be one of the faces of women's hockey and her excitement for the beginning of the inaugural PWHL season.
