Watch the PWHL: Ottawa vs. Toronto

Watch as Jocelyne Larocque and Toronto host Ottawa and Brianne Jenner at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Click on the video player above to watch the PWHL's very first Battle of Ontario.

Toronto hosts Ottawa beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. That game is the first part of a Saturday doubleheader on CBC Sports, the second of which features Montreal's home opener vs. Boston. You can watch that live stream at 3:30 p.m. ET by clicking here.

Live streams of PWHL games on CBC will be available on CBC Gem , cbcsports.ca , the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

The full schedule is available here.

Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.