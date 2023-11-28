Watch the PWHL: Ottawa vs. Toronto
Watch the PWHL's very first Battle of Ontario as Toronto hosts Ottawa beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. That game is the first part of a Saturday doubleheader on CBC Sports, the second of which features Boston vs. Montreal at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch the PWHL's very first Battle of Ontario.
Live streams of PWHL games on CBC will be available on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.
The full schedule is available here.
