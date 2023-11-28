Watch the PWHL: Ottawa vs. Montreal
Watch PWHL Montreal host Ottawa on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET
Liver coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live PWHL action as Montreal hosts Ottawa beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Live streams of PWHL games on CBC will be available on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.
The full schedule is available here.
Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.
- TORONTO | Familiarity an asset for PWHL Toronto heading into 1st season
- NEW YORK | PWHL New York blue-line built around talented trio of young Canadians
- MONTREAL | Sky is the limit for Poulin, Desbiens-led PWHL Montreal in inaugural season
- OTTAWA | PWHL Ottawa aims to build on team culture heading into inaugural season
- BOSTON | Swiss star Alina Müller among PWHL Boston squad boasting depth up and down lineup
- MINNESOTA | PWHL Minnesota enters season with firepower up front, led by 1st overall pick