Content
Professional Women's Hockey League·Video

Watch the PWHL: Boston vs. Montreal

Watch a replay of PWHL Montreal's home opener against Boston, featuring Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin.

CBC Sports' live PWHL coverage continues Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

PWHL: Boston at Montreal

9 hours ago
Duration 2:17:44
CBC Sports has all your Professional Women's Hockey League action as Boston faces off against Montreal.

Click on the video player above to watch a replay of PWHL Montreal's home opener against Boston, featuring Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin.

Live streams of PWHL games on CBC will be available on CBC Gemcbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and will also broadcast on CBC TV.

The full schedule is available here.

Click below for full team previews for each of the PWHL's six franchises.

