Gabbie Hughes leads PWHL Ottawa over Boston with 2-goal effort

Gabbie Hughes scored twice in the second period, including a go-ahead goal, and visiting Ottawa beat Boston 4-2 on Monday in the first of two games in three days against each other.

Ottawa (3-0-4-3) won its first game since Jan. 23, snapping a string of five one-goal losses. Boston (2-2-2-4) dropped into sixth in the PWHL standings after its fourth straight loss.

Daryl Watts, who played two seasons at Boston College, opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period by finishing a nice give-and-go with Brianne Jenner. Jenner also capped the scoring with 43.4 seconds left in the third on an empty netter.

The teams combined for four goals in the second period. Hughes scored on a power play to make it 2-1, and her jailbreak goal put Ottawa ahead 3-2 with 11.5 seconds left in the second.

Boston tied it at 1-all after a lengthy review. Forward Loren Gabel appeared to get tripped into the goal on a partial breakaway, colliding with goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer, and Taylor Girard shot it into an empty goal as it flew off the pegs.

Abby Cook ripped a shot through traffic to record her first goal for Boston, tying it at 2-all with three minutes left in the second.

The game was a rescheduled matchup following a postponement on Jan. 8 due to inclement weather. Boston hosts Ottawa on Wednesday to conclude a six-game homestand.