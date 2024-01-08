Weather postpones PWHL Ottawa game in Boston area

The Professional Women's Hockey League has postponed Monday's game between Boston and Ottawa.

Bad weather impacted Ottawa's travel to the Boston area, where the team had been scheduled to practice on Monday afternoon ahead of the 6 p.m. ET game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

A major winter storm hit the northeast over the weekend, cancelling hundreds of flights at Boston Logan International Airport, according to the Associated Press.

The PWHL says a new date for the game will be announced as soon as possible, and tickets will be honoured for the re-scheduled game.

Neither team is scheduled to play again until Saturday, when Ottawa travels to Toronto for its first game against its Ontario rival at 1 p.m. ET, and Boston will be in Montreal for that team's home opener at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be broadcast on CBC Sports and streamed on CBCSports.ca. You can find the full PWHL streaming schedule for this season by clicking here.

The next PWHL games are set for Wednesday evening, with New York hosting Montreal and Toronto visiting Minnesota.