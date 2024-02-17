PWHL's 'Battle on Bay Street' at Scotiabank Arena sets attendance record for women's hockey

Friday night's Professional Women's Hockey League game between Toronto and Montreal at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto set the attendance record for women's hockey with 19,285 fans.

The sold-out crowd surpassed the previous mark of 18,013 from Canada's game against Finland at the 2013 women's world championship in Ottawa. The previous professional women's hockey record was 13,316 from a Minnesota-Montreal game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 6.

"Once again, PWHL fans have made history," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations.

"With a record-setting performance on a national stage, our fans made the Battle on Bay Street an unforgettable, inspirational moment — and we couldn't be more appreciative."

Toronto vs. Montreal PWHL match at Scotiabank Arena boosts women's sports Duration 0:54 The Professional Women's Hockey League matchup between Montreal and Toronto was a highly anticipated game and when the venue was upgraded to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to increase seating capacity, tickets sold out quickly. This has women and supporters of professional women's sports leagues celebrating with the feeling of long-awaited acknowledgement and a growing excitement for what is to come.

This is the fourth time the PWHL has set an attendance record in its inaugural season, with each game involving Montreal.

A crowd of 8,646 packed Place Bell for a game against Ottawa on Jan. 27, setting the previous attendance record for a professional women's hockey game in Canada while surpassing the 8,318 from when the two teams met at The Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2.

