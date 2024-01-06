Zumwinkle scores historic hat trick as Minnesota blanks Montreal before record crowd in PWHL home opener

Homegrown forward Grace Zumwinkle scored the first hat trick in PWHL history as Minnesota won its home opener before a record crowd with a 3-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday in Saint Paul.

The Olympian from Excelsior, Minn., scored once in the first period and twice in the third as the game at Xcel Energy Center set a pro women's hockey attendance record with 13,316 fans, breaking the mark of 8,318 from Ottawa's home opener on Tuesday.

Maddie Rooney of Duluth, Minn., posted a 24-save shutout to help Minnesota become the first PWHL team to win at home. Anne-Renee Desbiens stopped 19-of-21 shots in net for Montreal (1-1-0).

WATCH l Zumwinkle's hat trick leads Minnesota past Montreal:

Zumwinkle's hat trick leads Minnesota past Montreal for 2nd straight PWHL victory Duration 2:24 Minneosota blanks Montreal 3-0 and becomes the first PWHL team to win a home game. Minnesota native Grace Zumwinkle records the first hat trick in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Minnesota remained undefeated after opening its season with a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday. Montreal dropped to 1-1, having defeated Ottawa 3-2 on Tuesday.

The full schedule of PWHL games airing on CBC Sports this season is available here. Our live coverage continues Jan. 13 at 7.00 p.m. ET when Ottawa visits Toronto.

Before the PWHL season, the championship game of the 2021-22 Svenska Damhockeyligan season between BBrynäs IF and Luleå HF/MSSK held the worldwide professional women's hockey record with a crowd of 7,765.

The previous North American record for a regular-season professional women's hockey game was 5,938, established Dec. 10, 2016, in the CWHL when Les Canadiennes de Montreal hosted the Calgary Inferno at Bell Centre.