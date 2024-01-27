Boston's Wenczkowski handed PWHL's 1st suspension for hit to head of Ottawa's Boulier

The Professional Women's Hockey League has handed out its first suspension.

Boston forward Taylor Wenczkowski will serve a one-game ban for a hit to the head of Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier on Wednesday night.

"Player safety is a top priority for the PWHL," PWHL senior vice-president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. "We all recognize that our game is played at a fast pace and there is a high level of physicality. Overall, this style of play will continue to be encouraged in a safe way, within the rules of the game.

"Our Player Safety Committee, in regular consultation with the PWHLPA, is dedicated to ensuring that there is consistent enforcement of the rules and constant vigilance to deliver supplemental discipline when warranted."

The play occurred early in the third period with Boston leading 2-1 when Wenczkowski collided with Boulier in the neutral zone moments after the defender played the puck.

Wenczkowski received a minor penalty for roughing but Boston won the game in Ottawa 3-2.

The 26-year-old will sit out Boston's game against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. She has zero points through four PWHL games.

The league opened its inaugural season on Jan. 1.

