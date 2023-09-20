With draft in rearview, PWHL can begin turning focus to the ice

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) didn't even exist — at least publicly — until less than a month ago.

In the short time since, the six franchise locations have been announced, general managers were hired, there were landmark free-agent signings, coaches were brought aboard, and the inaugural 15-round entry draft was held in Toronto.

A whirlwind, to say the least. Yet there is still plenty more to be done before the season begins in January 2024.

For now, though, drafted and signed players can take a quick breath, resume training and make relocation plans if needed ahead of November training camp.

"Ultimately it will just be about continuing to practise and train in the gym so that we're ready for November and also the January start date of the league," Toronto defender Renata Fast told CBC Sports.

WATCH | Minnesota makes Taylor Heise No. 1 pick:

Minnesota makes history and selects Taylor Heise as 1st-ever PWHL draft pick Duration 4:29 History is made as tennis legend Billie Jean King announces University of Minnesota forward and 2022 Patty Kazmaier award-winner Taylor Heise as the first-ever PWHL draft pick.

Player movement

But despite the extremely quick player movement, Fast and others still don't know who will be filling out each locker in the dressing room.

Teams currently stand at 18 players apiece, but those initial groups will balloon to 28 for training camp in November.

Per the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), teams can have a maximum of 20 players signed before November. That means undrafted entrants like ex-Premier Hockey Federation players Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Madison Packer could still secure contracts.

The remaining eight will be in camps on a tryout basis, with each team set to carry 23 players into the season.

Also yet to be determined is what exactly they'll be playing for.

There's some intrigue around what the championship trophy will ultimately be named — a pioneer of the sport like hockey Hall of Famer Angela James could make for a fitting moniker.

There is also unknown about what the path to lifting that trophy might look like. In the inaugural 2024 season, teams will play 24-game schedules.

WATCH | Billie Jean King discusses inaugural draft:

'We want a proper professional hockey league for women': Billie Jean King Duration 0:51 Tennis icon, women's rights advocate and PWHL board member reacts to the the first-ever PWHL draft.

Still to be determined is how many of those games are at home, away and neutral sites. The league has said it is collaborating with the NHL on the latter, and that it hopes to unveil the full schedule in October.

The world championships run from April 4-14, 2024 in Utica, N.Y., and the league committed to breaking for that event. But if teams play twice a week between January and April, the worlds would occur right in between the regular season and playoffs — not exactly ideal for clubs hoping to ride momentum into the post-season.

Stan Kasten, a league board member and president of MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, said in the PWHL's introductory press conference that future seasons would consist of 32 regular-season games starting in November, plus at least two playoff rounds.

Meanwhile, there's the fun task of naming the teams that are currently only identified by location.

Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota haven't yet said how they'll choose their nicknames, though you can bet that any options left on the cutting room floor will surely turn into trivia fodder years from now.

WATCH | Scenes from the PWHL draft at CBC:

Professional Women's Hockey League holds 1st player draft Duration 2:03 The Professional Women's Hockey League held its first player draft in Toronto Monday. American Taylor Heise was drafted first overall to her hometown, yet-to-be named team in Minnesota.

League branding

League branding, broadcast rights and venues — teams still haven't announced where their home games will take place — are also on the PWHL's to-do list ahead of puck drop in January.

While those tasks shouldn't be brushed off as mere logistics, the league's swift coming together make for optimism they will be sorted.

And once that's done, the focus can truly turn to the ice, and a moment women's hockey fans will have waited nearly five years for — a unified professional league featuring the world's best players.

Players, too, are eager.

"I'm just excited to play hockey again, to be honest," said Brianne Jenner, who signed with Ottawa. "I just can't wait to be a part of a team and build towards playoffs and hopefully get a chance to go deep in playoffs and build a fan base."

What some of that may look remains up in the air. But brick by brick, the PWHL continues to take shape.