PWHL unveils team jerseys ahead of inaugural season

Teams in the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will wear jerseys with their city name across the chest for the league's inaugural season.

The PWHL unveiled the jersey designs on Tuesday, a day before the league is scheduled to open training camps in all six markets.

Teams will have two sets of jerseys during the first season. They'll wear dark jerseys on home ice, and lighter colour jerseys while away.

"As we build our foundation and grow together this inaugural season, it's important that our markets be a focal point of our identity," PWHL advisory board member Stan Kasten said in a statement.

Toronto's home jerseys will be blue, Ottawa's will be red and Montreal's will be burgundy. Boston, New York and Minnesota are the U.S.-based teams.

Toronto will wear blue jerseys at home this season. The PWHL is expected to begin play in January. (PWHL)

The jerseys will also include advertising. They'll each have a shoulder patch from Canadian Tire, which signed a multi-year agreement with the PWHL in September.

Training camps continue through December and include a pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. from Dec. 3 to 7, which will see the six new teams scrimmage against each other for the first time.

Final rosters, which include 23 contract players and two reserve players, must be set by Dec. 11.

The league plans to begin play in January, with each team playing 24 games in the first season.