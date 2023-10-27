1st overall PWHL draft pick Taylor Heise signs contract with Minnesota

The first draft pick in Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) history has signed her first professional contract.

PWHL Minnesota drafted Lake City, Minn., native Taylor Heise first overall at the league's inaugural draft last month, and on Thursday, announced she's signed a contract with the team.

"I am super excited to be a part of this amazing team in the state of hockey," Heise said in a video posted on PWHL Minnesota's social media channels.

The five-foot-10 forward is turning pro after a career at the University of Minnesota that included winning the Patty Kazmaier Award as the best female player in NCAA Division 1 hockey. She took home the award in 2022, after posting 66 points in 39 games. Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz was an assistant coach on that Gophers squad.

WATCH | Minnesota makes history with Taylor Heise draft pick:

Minnesota makes history and selects Taylor Heise as 1st-ever PWHL draft pick Duration 4:29 Featured Video History is made as tennis legend Billie Jean King announces University of Minnesota forward and 2022 Patty Kazmaier award-winner Taylor Heise as the first-ever PWHL draft pick.

Heise has also starred on the international stage for Team USA. She was named MVP of the 2022 world championship, after leading all players in scoring with 18 points.

She joins defender Lee Stecklein and forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Kelly Pannek and as the first four players under contract with PWHL Minnesota.

Ottawa signs drafted forward

PWHL Ottawa also announced a signing on Thursday, coming to terms with forward Lexie Adzija. Adzija was taken by Ottawa in the 11th round (65th overall) at the draft last month.

PWHL Ottawa draft pick Lexie Adzija poses with Ottawa GM Michael Hirshfeld and head coach Carla MacLeod. She's now signed a contract with the team. (Heather Pollock/PWHL)

"[Ottawa is] getting a 200-foot player that really values all the small, little details," Adzija said in a clip posted on the PWHL Ottawa's social media. "I'm someone that takes pride in being first on the backcheck, winning the battle in the corner. I take pride in owning the faceoff circle."

From St. Thomas, Ont., Adzija played at Quinnipiac University last season, scoring 16 points in 26 games and serving as the team's co-captain. She was dominant in the faceoff circle during her time at Quinnipac, going 342-235.

She seems to fit the profile of the team identity GM Michael Hirshfeld has said he'd like to build: gritty, dynamic and skills-based.

Adzija previously signed a contract for the upcoming season with the Metropolitan Riveters of the Premier Hockey Federation, but that league was sold and shut down over the summer, voiding all contracts.

PWHL Ottawa now has four players signed to contracts, after signing forwards Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer during a free agent period prior to the draft.

Boston signs defender Sophie Jaques

On Friday, PWHL Boston announced it has signed defender Sophie Jaques, the reigning Patty Kazmaier winner. She was drafted by Boston in the second round of the draft, 10th overall.

The offensive defender, who is from Toronto, was only the second blueliner to win the award since it was created in 1998. She led all NCAA defenders in points last season, recording 48 in 41 games with Ohio State University.

Sophie Jaques, a defender from Toronto, has signed with PWHL Boston after being drafted in the second round. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award with Ohio State University in 2023. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images/File)

"I'm very happy with where I ended up," Jaques said in a clip posted on the PWHL Boston social media channels. "Definitely just the city and in talking with them, the staff, they have seemed incredible, and they have a great vision for the team and it's something I wanted to be a part of."

The signings come after the league and union resolved some legal issues with standard player agreements, with more signings expected to be announced over the next few days.

The teams didn't announce details on terms for any of the three contracts. Jayna Hefford, the senior vice president of hockey operations with the PWHL, said terms of contracts aren't being disclosed, but some players in the league are signed to one-year deals while others are on multi-year deals.

All six teams will open training camps on Nov. 15. The PWHL hasn't announced its schedule for the league's first season yet, but games are expected to begin in January 2024.